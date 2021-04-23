After Surging 2.14% During Past Week, Is Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Still A Buy?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s traded shares stood at 1,013,007 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.68, to imply an increase of 2.63% or $0.76 in intraday trading. The LEVI share’s 52-week high remains $29.78, putting it -0.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.13. The company has a valuation of $11.91 Billion, with an average of 655.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LEVI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) trade information

After registering a 2.63% upside in the latest session, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.78 this Friday, Apr 23, jumping 0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.14%, and 28.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.66%. Short interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw shorts transact 5.05 Million shares and set a 3.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.67, implying an increase of 3.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEVI has been trading 14.56% off suggested target high and -5.66% from its likely low.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Levi Strauss & Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares are +76.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 428.57% against 6.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 114.6% this quarter before jumping 337.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.19 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending August 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.42 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $485.5 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 145.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -133.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3% annually.

LEVI Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. has its next earnings report out between July 05 and July 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Levi Strauss & Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s Major holders

Levi Strauss & Co. insiders hold 7.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.23% of the shares at 86.05% float percentage. In total, 261 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.98 Million shares (or 8.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $140.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Putnam Investments LLC with 6.09 Million shares, or about 7.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $122.33 Million.

We also have Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Putnam Sustainable Leaders Fund holds roughly 4,182,742 shares. This is just over 5.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $83.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.86 Million, or 4.63% of the shares, all valued at about $75.99 Million.