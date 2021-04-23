After Surging 1.77% During Past Week, Is WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Still A Buy?

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s traded shares stood at 2,018,510 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.76, to imply an increase of 1.59% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The WIMI share’s 52-week high remains $29.5, putting it -412.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.2. The company has a valuation of $499.44 Million, with an average of 5.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WIMI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 38.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WIMI has been trading 38.89% off suggested target high and 38.89% from its likely low.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.38% of the shares at 1.38% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 205.88 Thousand shares (or 0.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 155.68 Thousand shares, or about 0.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $896.72 Thousand.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and DireXionShares ETF Tr-Direxion Connected Consumer ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 36,448 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $240.56 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35.41 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $233.71 Thousand.