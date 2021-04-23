After Sinking -3.49% During Past Week, Is Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Still A Buy?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SPOT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spotify Technology S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares are +1.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.03% against 8.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -145% this quarter before jumping 71.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $2.58 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.73 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.85 Billion and $2.21 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.8% before jumping 23.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -13.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -201.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Spotify Technology S.A. insiders hold 28.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.54% of the shares at 84.43% float percentage. In total, 809 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.8 Million shares (or 11.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.54 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 17.84 Million shares, or about 9.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.61 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 4,839,569 shares. This is just over 2.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.41 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.65 Million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about $710.61 Million.