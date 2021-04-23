After Sinking -2.79% During Past Week, Is Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Still A Buy?

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s traded shares stood at 1,102,730 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.23, to imply an increase of 2.55% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The WRAP share’s 52-week high remains $14.4, putting it -175.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.9. The company has a valuation of $196.88 Million, with an average of 322.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 721.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WRAP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

After registering a 2.55% upside in the last session, Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.50- this Tuesday, Apr 20, jumping 4.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.79%, and -4.91% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 8.28%. Short interest in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) saw shorts transact 3.42 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.17, implying an increase of 94.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.5 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WRAP has been trading 110.33% off suggested target high and 81.64% from its likely low.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.61 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $689Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 133.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -27.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

Wrap Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 43.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.06% of the shares at 31.87% float percentage. In total, 110 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 989.42 Thousand shares (or 2.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 937.39 Thousand shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $4.53 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 529,456 shares. This is just over 1.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 324.46 Thousand, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about $1.8 Million.