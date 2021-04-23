After Sinking -0.49% During Past Week, Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Still A Buy?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s traded shares stood at 946,832 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.3, to imply an increase of 4.42% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The UMPQ share’s 52-week high remains $19.24, putting it -5.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.88. The company has a valuation of $4.11 Billion, with an average of 1.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give UMPQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.42.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) trade information

After registering a 4.42% upside in the latest session, Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.70 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.49%, and 4.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.54%. Short interest in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) saw shorts transact 2.33 Million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20, implying an increase of 9.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UMPQ has been trading 20.22% off suggested target high and -1.64% from its likely low.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Umpqua Holdings Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) shares are +36.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -123.99% against 17%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 75% this quarter before falling -29.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -2.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -54.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -531.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

UMPQ Dividends

Umpqua Holdings Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.84, with the share yield ticking at 4.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.62%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s Major holders

Umpqua Holdings Corporation insiders hold 1.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.07% of the shares at 93.4% float percentage. In total, 401 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 21.24 Million shares (or 9.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $321.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.68 Million shares, or about 8.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $282.77 Million.

We also have Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd holds roughly 10,041,493 shares. This is just over 4.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $152.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.34 Million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about $96.06 Million.