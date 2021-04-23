21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Surged 16.18% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s traded shares stood at 1,434,932 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.58, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The VNET share’s 52-week high remains $44.45, putting it -55.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.67. The company has a valuation of $3.89 Billion, with an average of 1.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VNET a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.75.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the last session, 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.69 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 3.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.21%, and -13.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.61%. Short interest in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) saw shorts transact 9.26 Million shares and set a 3.58 days time to cover.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 21Vianet Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) shares are +16.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -87.2% against 6.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -3016.7% this quarter before jumping 31.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $207.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $214.47 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $149.77 Million and $155.86 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 38.7% before jumping 37.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -38.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3325% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

21Vianet Group, Inc. insiders hold 8.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.28% of the shares at 97.43% float percentage. In total, 239 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.06 Million shares (or 5.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $210.1 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 4.86 Million shares, or about 4.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $168.44 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1,270,574 shares. This is just over 1.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.94 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 Million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about $47.34 Million.