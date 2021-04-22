Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) up 262.01% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s traded shares stood at 55,093,996 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply an increase of 9.8% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The ZOM share’s 52-week high remains $2.91, putting it -250.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.063. The company has a valuation of $811.44 Million, with an average of 45.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 161.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ZOM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) trade information

After registering a 9.8% upside in the last session, Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.1 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 24.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.12%, and -61.17% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 262.01%. Short interest in Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) saw shorts transact 51.26 Million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.2, implying an increase of 44.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.2 and $1.2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZOM has been trading 44.58% off suggested target high and 44.58% from its likely low.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 75.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s Major holders

Zomedica Corp. insiders hold 2.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.29% of the shares at 7.49% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.34 Million shares (or 17.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with 12.25 Million shares, or about 11.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.83 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11,486,155 shares. This is just over 10.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.72 Million, or 6.22% of the shares, all valued at about $1.55 Million.