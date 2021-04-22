Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) down -43.93% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s traded shares stood at 214,439 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.77, to imply an increase of 4.01% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The YMAB share’s 52-week high remains $55.22, putting it -98.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +10.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.78. The company has a valuation of $1.17 Billion, with an average of 234.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 302.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YMAB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) trade information

After registering a 4.01% upside in the latest session, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.96 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.68%, and -22.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.93%. Short interest in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) saw shorts transact 3.62 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $57.11, implying an increase of 105.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YMAB has been trading 152.07% off suggested target high and 62.05% from its likely low.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) shares are -32.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -53.54% against 8.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 128.8% this quarter before jumping 22.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 291.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -29.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s Major holders

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 30.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.95% of the shares at 83.47% float percentage. In total, 193 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.44 Million shares (or 5.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $120.79 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.42 Million shares, or about 5.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $119.74 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1,354,184 shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 Million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about $34.52 Million.