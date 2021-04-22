Why Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s traded shares stood at 1,109,820 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.96, to imply an increase of 4.08% or $0.94 in intraday trading. The YALA share’s 52-week high remains $41.35, putting it -72.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.26. The company has a valuation of $3.41 Billion, with an average of 1.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Yalla Group Limited (YALA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YALA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

After registering a 4.08% upside in the latest session, Yalla Group Limited (YALA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.72 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.64%, and -8.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.25%. Short interest in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) saw shorts transact 3.41 Million shares and set a 1.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.67, implying an increase of 15.48% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YALA has been trading 25.21% off suggested target high and -4.01% from its likely low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -113% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 55% annually.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Yalla Group Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.69% of the shares at 10.69% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 350Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 219.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.14 Million.