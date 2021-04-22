Why Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s traded shares stood at 2,935,338 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.66, to imply an increase of 7.14% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The SUNW share’s 52-week high remains $29.37, putting it -175.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $288.33 Million, with an average of 6.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SUNW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

After registering a 7.14% upside in the last session, Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.80 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 9.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.18%, and -26.28% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 108.2%. Short interest in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw shorts transact 2.23 Million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.8, implying a decline of -92.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.8 and $0.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SUNW has been trading -92.5% off suggested target high and -92.5% from its likely low.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.58 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.6 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.36 Million and $12.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -40.3% before jumping 10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -39.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 50.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Sunworks, Inc. insiders hold 0.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.56% of the shares at 24.79% float percentage. In total, 34 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 363.95 Thousand shares (or 1.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 311.99 Thousand shares, or about 1.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.6 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 3,032,878 shares. This is just over 11.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 Million, or 4.5% of the shares, all valued at about $17.87 Million.