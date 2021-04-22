Why Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s traded shares stood at 995,576 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.28, to imply an increase of 6.67% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The AIHS share’s 52-week high remains $2.35, putting it -83.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.332. The company has a valuation of $62.58 Million, with an average of 622.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AIHS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

After registering a 6.67% upside in the latest session, Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.35 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 4.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.01%, and -7.86% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 20.56%. Short interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw shorts transact 142.06 Million shares and set a 39.03 days time to cover.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -145.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Senmiao Technology Limited insiders hold 29.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.76% of the shares at 1.08% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 198.14 Thousand shares (or 0.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $212.01 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 102.2 Thousand shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $109.35 Thousand.