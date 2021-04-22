Why Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s traded shares stood at 1,059,638 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.38, to imply an increase of 20.45% or $5.16 in intraday trading. The RNLX share’s 52-week high remains $32.12, putting it -5.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.91. The company has a valuation of $1.17 Billion, with an average of 61.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 137.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Renalytix AI plc (RNLX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RNLX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information

After registering a 20.45% upside in the latest session, Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.64 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.83%, and 2.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 89.81%. Short interest in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw shorts transact 352.05 Million shares and set a 2.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.96, implying a decline of -11.26% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18 and $32.4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RNLX has been trading 6.65% off suggested target high and -40.75% from its likely low.

Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 72.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Major holders

Renalytix AI plc insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.57% of the shares at 14.57% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.55 Million shares (or 7.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Parian Global Management, LP with 1.08 Million shares, or about 2.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $17.21 Million.

We also have Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 284,279 shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 231.24 Thousand, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about $3.7 Million.