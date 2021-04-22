Why GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s traded shares stood at 8,834,341 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.65, to imply an increase of 6.5% or $1.81 in intraday trading. The GSX share’s 52-week high remains $149.05, putting it -402.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.06. The company has a valuation of $7.08 Billion, with an average of 40.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give GSX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) trade information

After registering a 6.5% upside in the last session, GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.77 this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 0.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.13%, and -65.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.66%. Short interest in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw shorts transact 35.59 Million shares and set a 3.43 days time to cover.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GSX Techedu Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) shares are -70.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -53.93% against 9.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -144.7% this quarter before falling -600% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $289.13 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $431.22 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.3 Billion and $237.96 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -77.7% before jumping 81.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -746.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.03% annually.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s Major holders

GSX Techedu Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.31% of the shares at 76.31% float percentage. In total, 261 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.62 Million shares (or 14.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.07 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 14.66 Million shares, or about 10.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $758.32 Million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 789,928 shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 667.39 Thousand, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about $22.61 Million.