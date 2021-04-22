Why Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s traded shares stood at 1,589,523 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.95, to imply an increase of 0.52% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GRNQ share’s 52-week high remains $4.15, putting it -112.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $121.11 Million, with an average of 3.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GRNQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

After registering a 0.52% upside in the last session, Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.56 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 23.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22%, and -26.42% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.88%. Short interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw shorts transact 350.72 Million shares and set a 77.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 310.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRNQ has been trading 310.26% off suggested target high and 310.26% from its likely low.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -167% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Greenpro Capital Corp. insiders hold 68.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.74% of the shares at 5.52% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CVI Holdings, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1Million shares (or 1.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 38.24 Thousand shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $78.39 Thousand.