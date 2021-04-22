Why Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s traded shares stood at 18,071,260 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $132.65, to imply a decline of -2.64% or -$3.59 in intraday trading. The FUTU share’s 52-week high remains $204.25, putting it -53.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10. The company has a valuation of $18.01 Billion, with an average of 14.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FUTU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

After registering a -2.64% downside in the last session, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $178.1 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 25.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.36%, and 0.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 189.95%. Short interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw shorts transact 7.72 Million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1565.69, implying an increase of 1080.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1071.86 and $1980.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FUTU has been trading 1393.1% off suggested target high and 708.04% from its likely low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $96.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $152.85 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 198.1% before jumping 281.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 709.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.25% annually.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Futu Holdings Limited insiders hold 9.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.3% of the shares at 55.49% float percentage. In total, 164 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.34 Million shares (or 8.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $289.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is General Atlantic, LLC with 3.29 Million shares, or about 4.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $150.44 Million.

We also have iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF holds roughly 154,365 shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 149.79 Thousand, or 0.2% of the shares, all valued at about $23.79 Million.