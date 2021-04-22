Why Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s traded shares stood at 3,227,575 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply an increase of 10.68% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The CSCW share’s 52-week high remains $2.67, putting it -134.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.31. The company has a valuation of $67.05 Million, with an average of 70.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CSCW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

After registering a 10.68% upside in the last session, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.28 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 10.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.52%, and 7.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.93%. Short interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw shorts transact 4.88 Million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120, implying an increase of 10426.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $120 and $120 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSCW has been trading 10426.32% off suggested target high and 10426.32% from its likely low.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 61% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. insiders hold 22.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.21% of the shares at 0.27% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 70.09 Thousand shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.35 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 30.06 Thousand shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $21.16 Thousand.