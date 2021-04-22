Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Wednesday – Up 60.23% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WTRH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.75, implying an increase of 122.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WTRH has been trading 170.27% off suggested target high and 54.44% from its likely low.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Waitr Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) shares are -21.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.67% against -0.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 166.7% this quarter before falling -40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $48.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $53.21 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $43.17 Million and $60.51 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.9% before falling -12.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 229.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 103.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

Waitr Holdings Inc. insiders hold 11.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.53% of the shares at 56.09% float percentage. In total, 140 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Luxor Capital Group, LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.17 Million shares (or 9.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.88 Million shares, or about 5.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $16.34 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,454,700 shares. This is just over 2.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 Million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about $6.09 Million.