Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Drops -148% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s traded shares stood at 2,678,394 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 13.64% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The VERB share’s 52-week high remains $3.1, putting it -148% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $74.99 Million, with an average of 3.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VERB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

After registering a 13.64% upside in the latest session, Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.27 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.62%, and -23.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.24%. Short interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) saw shorts transact 1.74 Million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.75, implying an increase of 120% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.75 and $2.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VERB has been trading 120% off suggested target high and 120% from its likely low.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.66 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.37 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.35 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -1.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.