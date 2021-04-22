Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-31.47% year-to-date – Marketing Sentinel

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-31.47% year-to-date

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Unity Software Inc. (U), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give U a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $140.89, implying an increase of 33.6% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $75 and $175 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, U has been trading 65.94% off suggested target high and -28.88% from its likely low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26% annually.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Unity Software Inc. insiders hold 26.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.38% of the shares at 99.75% float percentage. In total, 344 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 43.3 Million shares (or 15.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.65 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 32.96 Million shares, or about 11.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.06 Billion.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Developing World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unity Software Inc. (U) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5,556,377 shares. This is just over 2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $557.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.3 Million, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about $353.56 Million.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.