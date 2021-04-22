The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Drops -317.02% From Highs, What Happens Next?

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s traded shares stood at 1,687,316 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.39, to imply an increase of 10.37% or $2.01 in intraday trading. The NCTY share’s 52-week high remains $89.2, putting it -317.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $347.24 Million, with an average of 5.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for The9 Limited (NCTY), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NCTY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

After registering a 10.37% upside in the last session, The9 Limited (NCTY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.60 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 9.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.21%, and -57.89% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 504.24%. Short interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw shorts transact 504.58 Million shares and set a 122.17 days time to cover.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.25% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 235.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

The9 Limited insiders hold 1.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.56% of the shares at 5.64% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 50.2 Thousand shares (or 0.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $177.71 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paloma Partners Management Co with 37.52 Thousand shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $132.82 Thousand.

We also have Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The9 Limited (NCTY) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 3,545 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.89 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 904, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $29.55 Thousand.