The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s traded shares stood at 3,080,160 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $184.33, to imply an increase of 0.67% or $1.22 in intraday trading. The DIS share’s 52-week high remains $203.02, putting it -10.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $98.86. The company has a valuation of $333.25 Billion, with an average of 7.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Walt Disney Company (DIS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DIS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

After registering a 0.67% upside in the latest session, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $190.3 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 3.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.85%, and -4.41% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 1.75%. Short interest in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) saw shorts transact 21.07 Million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $209.58, implying an increase of 13.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $147 and $230 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DIS has been trading 24.78% off suggested target high and -20.25% from its likely low.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Walt Disney Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) shares are +47.4% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.5% against 17.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -55% this quarter before jumping 800% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $15.85 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.11 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.01 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -125.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.73% annually.