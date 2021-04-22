The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW): Can A Stock Be Up 2.395% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s traded shares stood at 4,917,145 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $65.91, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The SCHW share’s 52-week high remains $68.21, putting it -3.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.63. The company has a valuation of $124.1 Billion, with an average of 6.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SCHW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside in the latest session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $66.62 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 1.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.37%, and 1.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.95%. Short interest in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) saw shorts transact 16.85 Million shares and set a 1.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.69, implying an increase of 16.36% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $65 and $88 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCHW has been trading 33.52% off suggested target high and -1.38% from its likely low.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Charles Schwab Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) shares are +68.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.71% against 12.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.9% this quarter before jumping 51% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $4.42 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.41 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.45 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 80.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -20.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.89% annually.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 14 and July 19, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 1.1% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.11%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

The Charles Schwab Corporation insiders hold 7.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.13% of the shares at 79.9% float percentage. In total, 1600 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 112.1 Million shares (or 6.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.95 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 102.47 Million shares, or about 5.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.43 Billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 52,435,400 shares. This is just over 2.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.78 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 43Million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about $2.28 Billion.