Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Surged 10.33% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares stood at 3,150,494 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.32, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The TEVA share’s 52-week high remains $13.3, putting it -28.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +18.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.44. The company has a valuation of $11.26 Billion, with an average of 4.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TEVA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.59.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the latest session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.88 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 4.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.49%, and -13.3% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 7.19%. Short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw shorts transact 25.04 Million shares and set a 2.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.18, implying an increase of 18.02% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEVA has been trading 64.73% off suggested target high and -12.79% from its likely low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are +10.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.33% against -0.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -22.4% this quarter before jumping 10.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $4.02 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.04 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.36 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -297.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.6% annually.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders hold 0.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.42% of the shares at 52.83% float percentage. In total, 650 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 130.14 Million shares (or 11.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 52.88 Million shares, or about 4.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $510.29 Million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 56,134,536 shares. This is just over 5.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $541.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 49.38 Million, or 4.52% of the shares, all valued at about $476.52 Million.