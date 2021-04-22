Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Wednesday – Up 84.14% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares stood at 195,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.87, to imply an increase of 3.26% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The SNDL share’s 52-week high remains $3.96, putting it -355.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.138. The company has a valuation of $1.44 Billion, with an average of 142.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 551.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), translating to a mean rating of 3.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SNDL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

After registering a 3.26% upside in the last session, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.03 this Tuesday, Apr 20, jumping 15.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.44%, and -41.68% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 83.53%. Short interest in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw shorts transact 193.63 Million shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.88, implying an increase of 1.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.45 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNDL has been trading 72.41% off suggested target high and -48.28% from its likely low.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sundial Growers Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares are +350.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -111.54% against 17.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $10.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $22.42 Million and $15.31 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -52.9% before falling -21.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -63.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Sundial Growers Inc. insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.71% of the shares at 1.72% float percentage. In total, 63 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.31 Million shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 4.85 Million shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.3 Million.

We also have Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Tidal ETF Tr-SoFI 50 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF holds roughly 9,059,581 shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 217.46 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $245.73 Thousand.