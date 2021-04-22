Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) up 80.01% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 13.93% – Here’s What to Do Now

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s traded shares stood at 5,580,571 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $248.6, to imply an increase of 1.36% or $3.35 in intraday trading. The SQ share’s 52-week high remains $283.19, putting it -13.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $49.7. The company has a valuation of $115.68 Billion, with an average of 10.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Square, Inc. (SQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 47 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SQ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) trade information

After registering a 1.36% upside in the latest session, Square, Inc. (SQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $263.4 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 5.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.75%, and 9.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.93%. Short interest in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) saw shorts transact 32.86 Million shares and set a 3.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $273.41, implying an increase of 9.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $155 and $380 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SQ has been trading 52.86% off suggested target high and -37.65% from its likely low.

Square, Inc. (SQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Square, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Square, Inc. (SQ) shares are +31.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.29% against -0.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 950% this quarter before jumping 61.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $3.31 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.48 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.38 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 139.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -45.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 53.78% annually.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s Major holders

Square, Inc. insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.78% of the shares at 76.49% float percentage. In total, 1628 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 28.24 Million shares (or 7.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.15 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.13 Million shares, or about 6.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $5.25 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Square, Inc. (SQ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10,811,617 shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.35 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.53 Million, or 1.67% of the shares, all valued at about $1.48 Billion.