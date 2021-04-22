Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-0.63% year-to-date

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s traded shares stood at 5,732,887 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.1. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.36, to imply a decline of -0.55% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The SIRI share’s 52-week high remains $8.14, putting it -27.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +24.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.82. The company has a valuation of $26.07 Billion, with an average of 18.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SIRI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

After registering a -0.55% downside in the latest session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.43- this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 1.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.44%, and 0.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.63%. Short interest in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw shorts transact 160.32 Million shares and set a 5.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.16, implying an increase of 12.58% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIRI has been trading 25.79% off suggested target high and -21.38% from its likely low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sirius XM Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares are +11.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4% against -2.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -14.3% this quarter before jumping 40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $2.01 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.05 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.95 Billion and $1.89 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3% before jumping 8.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -84.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.97% annually.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 28, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 0.93% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. insiders hold 78.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.79% of the shares at 72.26% float percentage. In total, 843 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 90.14 Million shares (or 2.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $574.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 77.17 Million shares, or about 1.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $491.57 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF holds roughly 52,228,690 shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $318.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.09 Million, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about $191.69 Million.