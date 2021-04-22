Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) After -12.4% Decline From High?

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s traded shares stood at 1,414,448 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.7. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.46, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The STL share’s 52-week high remains $26.37, putting it -12.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.99. The company has a valuation of $4.5 Billion, with an average of 5.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sterling Bancorp (STL), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.05, implying an increase of 19.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25 and $33.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STL has been trading 42.8% off suggested target high and 6.56% from its likely low.

Sterling Bancorp (STL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sterling Bancorp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sterling Bancorp (STL) shares are +94.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.5% against 13.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.1% this quarter before jumping 11.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $227.97 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $230.73 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $216.71 Million and $221.08 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.2% before jumping 4.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -44.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

STL Dividends

Sterling Bancorp has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sterling Bancorp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 1.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.5%.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s Major holders

Sterling Bancorp insiders hold 1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.44% of the shares at 88.33% float percentage. In total, 398 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.49 Million shares (or 9.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $314.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 16.04 Million shares, or about 8.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $288.34 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sterling Bancorp (STL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,528,753 shares. This is just over 2.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.22 Million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about $120.21 Million.