Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) After -2.29% Decline From High?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s traded shares stood at 1,918,858 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.18, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The EPD share’s 52-week high remains $23.71, putting it -2.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.9. The company has a valuation of $50.57 Billion, with an average of 6.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EPD a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the latest session, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.27 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 0.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.89%, and 1.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.25%. Short interest in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) saw shorts transact 35.37 Million shares and set a 4.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.63, implying an increase of 19.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EPD has been trading 42.36% off suggested target high and 7.85% from its likely low.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enterprise Products Partners L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares are +34.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -2.84% against -8.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -19.7% this quarter before jumping 4.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $7.21 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.4 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.48 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -17.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.4% annually.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out on May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.8, with the share yield ticking at 7.81% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.96%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. insiders hold 32.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.96% of the shares at 45.93% float percentage. In total, 1117 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 73.3 Million shares (or 3.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.44 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 37.65 Million shares, or about 1.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $737.47 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2020, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 19,750,355 shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $383.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.56 Million, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about $254.17 Million.