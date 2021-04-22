Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) After -8.82% Decline From High?

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s traded shares stood at 1,918,029 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.3. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.4, to imply an increase of 0.29% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SAN share’s 52-week high remains $3.7, putting it -8.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.78. The company has a valuation of $58.94 Billion, with an average of 4.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SAN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

After registering a 0.29% upside in the latest session, Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.59- this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 5.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.58%, and -0.58% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 11.8%. Short interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw shorts transact 7.01 Million shares and set a 0.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.92, implying an increase of 15.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.7 and $5.12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAN has been trading 50.59% off suggested target high and -20.59% from its likely low.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -232.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.48% annually.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander, S.A. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and February 01, 2017. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Santander, S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 0.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Banco Santander, S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.61% of the shares at 1.61% float percentage. In total, 343 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 106.23 Million shares (or 0.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $323.99 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 21.11 Million shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $64.39 Million.

We also have DFA Tax Managed International Value Portfolio and Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, DFA Tax Managed International Value Portfolio holds roughly 2,593,275 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.41 Million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $7.06 Million.