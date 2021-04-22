SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Wednesday – Up 83.92% From the Lows, What Happens Next

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s traded shares stood at 873,817 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.7, to imply an increase of 3.24% or $1.78 in intraday trading. The SEAS share’s 52-week high remains $57.17, putting it -0.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.12. The company has a valuation of $4.48 Billion, with an average of 807Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SEAS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.77.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) trade information

After registering a 3.24% upside in the latest session, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $57.08 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 0.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.11%, and 13.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79.79%. Short interest in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) saw shorts transact 5.07 Million shares and set a 4.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.55, implying a decline of -5.56% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $31 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEAS has been trading 23.46% off suggested target high and -45.33% from its likely low.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) shares are +146.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -96.74% against 33.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -6.9% this quarter before jumping 91.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 137.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $123.62 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $253.9 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $153.56 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -19.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -55.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -461.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.46% annually.