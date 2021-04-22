Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) up 46.51% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 16.83% – Here’s What to Do Now

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s traded shares stood at 4,649,618 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.61, to imply a decline of -0.47% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The SLB share’s 52-week high remains $30.41, putting it -18.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.7. The company has a valuation of $35.73 Billion, with an average of 11.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Schlumberger Limited (SLB), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SLB a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

After registering a -0.47% downside in the latest session, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.96 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 5.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.33%, and -7.76% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 16.83%. Short interest in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) saw shorts transact 20.27 Million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.4, implying an increase of 14.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.1 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLB has been trading 40.57% off suggested target high and -29.32% from its likely low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Schlumberger Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares are +71.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.47% against 28.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -24% this quarter before jumping 360% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $5.09 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.36 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.46 Billion and $5.36 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -31.7% before jumping 0.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41.84% annually.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited has its next earnings report out on April 23, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Schlumberger Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.5, with the share yield ticking at 1.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.23%.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Schlumberger Limited insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.45% of the shares at 77.54% float percentage. In total, 1477 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 115.34 Million shares (or 8.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.52 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 97.01 Million shares, or about 6.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.12 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 39,071,122 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $852.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36.95 Million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about $1Billion.