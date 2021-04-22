Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY): Can A Stock Be Up 0.702% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)’s traded shares stood at 3,267,190 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.03, to imply a decline of -0.81% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The SNY share’s 52-week high remains $55, putting it -5.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.11. The company has a valuation of $129.43 Billion, with an average of 900.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sanofi (SNY), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SNY a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.78.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) trade information

After registering a -0.81% downside in the latest session, Sanofi (SNY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $52.56 this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 1.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.58%, and 5.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.02%. Short interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) saw shorts transact 4.88 Million shares and set a 2.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.12, implying an increase of 15.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $41.74 and $70.31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNY has been trading 35.13% off suggested target high and -19.78% from its likely low.

Sanofi (SNY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sanofi share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sanofi (SNY) shares are +4.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.34% against 8.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.4% this quarter before jumping 25.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $10.37 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.23 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.89 Billion and $9.03 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.9% before jumping 13.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 324.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.5% annually.

SNY Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sanofi has a forward dividend ratio of 1.91, with the share yield ticking at 3.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.88%.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)’s Major holders

Sanofi insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.12% of the shares at 7.12% float percentage. In total, 675 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 40Million shares (or 1.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.94 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 18.79 Million shares, or about 0.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $912.9 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sanofi (SNY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 25,270,821 shares. This is just over 1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.23 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.78 Million, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about $183.71 Million.