RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Dipped 0% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares stood at 4,524,922 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.88, to imply an increase of 8.81% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The RLX share’s 52-week high remains $35, putting it -254.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +20.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.89. The company has a valuation of $15.52 Billion, with an average of 10.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RLX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -368.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.93% of the shares at 10.93% float percentage. In total, 46 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.21 Thousand shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $209.39 Thousand.

We also have New World Fund, Inc. and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, New World Fund, Inc. holds roughly 4,124,512 shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $92.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 Million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about $24.42 Million.