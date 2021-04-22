Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) up 143.14% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s traded shares stood at 26,801,740 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.31, to imply an increase of 7.13% or $2.75 in intraday trading. The RIOT share’s 52-week high remains $79.5, putting it -92.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +97.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.93. The company has a valuation of $3.48 Billion, with an average of 18.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RIOT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

After registering a 7.13% upside in the last session, Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $52.42 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 21.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.64%, and -31.89% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 143.14%. Short interest in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw shorts transact 10.55 Million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64, implying an increase of 54.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $64 and $64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIOT has been trading 54.93% off suggested target high and 54.93% from its likely low.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Riot Blockchain, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) shares are +1151.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 622.22% against 8.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 233.3% this quarter before jumping 258.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1599.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $24.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.9 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.39 Million and $1.9 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 918.4% before jumping 2421.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 70.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

Riot Blockchain, Inc. insiders hold 2.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.21% of the shares at 19.7% float percentage. In total, 120 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.24 Million shares (or 3.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.66 Million shares, or about 3.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $45.19 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,283,657 shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 Million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about $21.28 Million.