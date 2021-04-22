Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Have Surged 182.47% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s traded shares stood at 832,655 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.11, to imply an increase of 12.29% or $2.53 in intraday trading. The REKR share’s 52-week high remains $23.4, putting it -1.25% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.09. The company has a valuation of $945.84 Million, with an average of 762.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give REKR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

After registering a 12.29% upside in the latest session, Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.37 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 2.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.74%, and 10.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 182.47%. Short interest in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw shorts transact 1.87 Million shares and set a 1.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.67, implying an increase of 11.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25 and $26 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REKR has been trading 12.51% off suggested target high and 8.18% from its likely low.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Rekor Systems, Inc. insiders hold 25.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.26% of the shares at 17.8% float percentage. In total, 54 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.31 Million shares (or 3.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is No Street GP LP with 1Million shares, or about 2.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $8.07 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rekor Systems, Inc. (REKR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 835,069 shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 435.53 Thousand, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about $3.51 Million.