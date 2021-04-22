QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Surged 6.05% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s traded shares stood at 3,116,550 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $135.32, to imply a decline of -0.64% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The QCOM share’s 52-week high remains $167.94, putting it -24.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $70. The company has a valuation of $153.99 Billion, with an average of 8.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give QCOM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

After registering a -0.64% downside in the latest session, QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $139.0 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 2.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.98%, and 0.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.31%. Short interest in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw shorts transact 22.18 Million shares and set a 2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $169.05, implying an increase of 24.93% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $122 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QCOM has been trading 47.8% off suggested target high and -9.84% from its likely low.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 25.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.48% annually.

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated has its next earnings report out on April 28, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 2.72, with the share yield ticking at 2% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.35%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

QUALCOMM Incorporated insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.32% of the shares at 77.42% float percentage. In total, 2702 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 103.62 Million shares (or 9.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.78 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 80Million shares, or about 7.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.19 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31,879,071 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.86 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.66 Million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about $3.45 Billion.