Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH): Can A Stock Be Down -1.233% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s traded shares stood at 3,295,447 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.51, to imply an increase of 3.13% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The PRCH share’s 52-week high remains $24.41, putting it -95.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.75. The company has a valuation of $1.14 Billion, with an average of 2.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Porch Group Inc. (PRCH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PRCH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

After registering a 3.13% upside in the last session, Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.99 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 26.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.82%, and -31.9% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -12.33%. Short interest in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw shorts transact 3.38 Million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26, implying an increase of 107.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRCH has been trading 115.83% off suggested target high and 99.84% from its likely low.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

Porch Group Inc. insiders hold 25.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.44% of the shares at 65.3% float percentage. In total, 73 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Granahan Investment Management Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.11 Million shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Falcon Edge Capital, LP with 3.52 Million shares, or about 3.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $50.21 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

We also have JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Hartford Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd holds roughly 666,632 shares. This is just over 0.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 584.65 Thousand, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about $8.66 Million.