PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Jumped 146.67% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s traded shares stood at 5,862,197 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.14, to imply an increase of 26.27% or $9.39 in intraday trading. The PLBY share’s 52-week high remains $46.45, putting it -2.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.85. The company has a valuation of $1.52 Billion, with an average of 1.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 683.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLBY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

After registering a 26.27% upside in the last session, PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $46.45 this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 2.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.8%, and 146.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 329.5%. Short interest in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) saw shorts transact 1.21 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying a decline of -33.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLBY has been trading -22.46% off suggested target high and -51.26% from its likely low.

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 116.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.