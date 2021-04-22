Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Surged 58.25% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s traded shares stood at 4,815,984 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.95, to imply an increase of 0.61% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The PINS share’s 52-week high remains $89.9, putting it -23.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.82. The company has a valuation of $46.6 Billion, with an average of 13.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PINS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

After registering a 0.61% upside in the latest session, Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $84.08 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 13.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.28%, and 0.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.82%. Short interest in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw shorts transact 19.76 Million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $89.88, implying an increase of 23.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $43 and $105 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PINS has been trading 43.93% off suggested target high and -41.06% from its likely low.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pinterest, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) shares are +58.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.19% against -0.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 180% this quarter before jumping 242.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $472.59 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $528.85 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $271.94 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 73.8%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 93.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Pinterest, Inc. insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.39% of the shares at 73.89% float percentage. In total, 1030 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 44.51 Million shares (or 8.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.93 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 27.77 Million shares, or about 5.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.83 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 14,394,587 shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $948.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.54 Million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about $760.75 Million.