Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Could Grow By 176.55% Or More

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s traded shares stood at 1,161,454 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.04, to imply an increase of 7.24% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The OUST share’s 52-week high remains $17.73, putting it -96.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +13.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.8. The company has a valuation of $1.46 Billion, with an average of 926.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ouster, Inc. (OUST), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OUST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

After registering a 7.24% upside in the last session, Ouster, Inc. (OUST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.17- this Wednesday, Apr 21, jumping 1.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.62%, and -9.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.04%. Short interest in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) saw shorts transact 3.13 Million shares and set a 2.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21, implying an increase of 132.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OUST has been trading 176.55% off suggested target high and 88.05% from its likely low.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.