Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s traded shares stood at 3,167,693 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.74, to imply an increase of 1.46% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The ZNGA share’s 52-week high remains $12.32, putting it -14.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.5. The company has a valuation of $11.65 Billion, with an average of 12.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZNGA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) trade information

After registering a 1.46% upside in the latest session, Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.89 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 1.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.05%, and 7.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.76%. Short interest in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) saw shorts transact 74.02 Million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.09, implying an increase of 21.88% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZNGA has been trading 39.66% off suggested target high and -16.2% from its likely low.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 14.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.61% annually.