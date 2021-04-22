Now Is The Time To Build A Position In OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s traded shares stood at 6,659,390 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply an increase of 8.97% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The OGI share’s 52-week high remains $6.45, putting it -152.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $763Million, with an average of 8.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OGI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

After registering a 8.97% upside in the last session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.72- this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 6.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.92%, and -36.09% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 91.73%. Short interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw shorts transact 11.71 Million shares and set a 0.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.12, implying an increase of 22.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.99 and $4.9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OGI has been trading 92.16% off suggested target high and -21.96% from its likely low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. insiders hold 19.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.12% of the shares at 18.82% float percentage. In total, 131 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.67 Million shares (or 6.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 7.43 Million shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $9.88 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 19,672,240 shares. This is just over 6.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.03 Million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about $12.21 Million.