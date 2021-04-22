Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s traded shares stood at 4,450,405 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.15, to imply a decline of -0.13% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The MS share’s 52-week high remains $86.64, putting it -9.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.53. The company has a valuation of $148.46 Billion, with an average of 14.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Morgan Stanley (MS), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 19 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

After registering a -0.13% downside in the latest session, Morgan Stanley (MS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $81.68 this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 2.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.93%, and -3.25% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 15.66%. Short interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw shorts transact 12.27 Million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $91.43, implying an increase of 15.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $79 and $117 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MS has been trading 47.82% off suggested target high and -0.19% from its likely low.

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Morgan Stanley share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Morgan Stanley (MS) shares are +55.54% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.38% against 13.7%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -16.8% this quarter before falling -9.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 24.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.33% annually.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley has its next earnings report out between July 14 and July 19, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Morgan Stanley has a forward dividend ratio of 1.4, with the share yield ticking at 1.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.31%.