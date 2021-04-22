Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC)’s traded shares stood at 13,843,633 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.13, to imply an increase of 3.39% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The HZAC share’s 52-week high remains $11.34, putting it -11.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.28. The company has a valuation of $686.78 Million, with an average of 77.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 284.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HZAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC) trade information

After registering a 3.39% upside in the latest session, Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.20 this Thursday, Apr 22, jumping 0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.22%, and 0.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.1%. Short interest in Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC) saw shorts transact 55.22 Million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (HZAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.