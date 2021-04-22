Now Is The Time To Build A Position In BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s traded shares stood at 1,014,701 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.38, to imply an increase of 2.99% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BHTG share’s 52-week high remains $4.4, putting it -218.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $38.72 Million, with an average of 413.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BHTG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) trade information

After registering a 2.99% upside in the last session, BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.52 this Monday, Apr 19, jumping 9.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.13%, and -24.18% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 23.21%. Short interest in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw shorts transact 406.31 Million shares and set a 170 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 262.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BHTG has been trading 262.32% off suggested target high and 262.32% from its likely low.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioHiTech Global, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) shares are +7.81% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.2% this quarter before jumping 62.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.51 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.77 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.18 Million and $1.13 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28% before jumping 56.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 7.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s Major holders

BioHiTech Global, Inc. insiders hold 18.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.05% of the shares at 2.51% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 118.69 Thousand shares (or 0.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.93 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 87.66 Thousand shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $98.18 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 91,923 shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $174.65 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58.89 Thousand, or 0.4% of the shares, all valued at about $65.96 Thousand.