Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s traded shares stood at 3,203,145 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.26, to imply an increase of 8.13% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The DPW share’s 52-week high remains $10.94, putting it -384.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $111.87 Million, with an average of 3.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

After registering a 8.13% upside in the last session, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.83- this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 20.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.29%, and -36.16% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -48.05%. Short interest in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) saw shorts transact 4.79 Million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 83.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 2.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.76% of the shares at 6.95% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 687.94 Thousand shares (or 1.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 524.53 Thousand shares, or about 1.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.28 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 245,009 shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51.39 Thousand, or 0.1% of the shares, all valued at about $208.15 Thousand.

