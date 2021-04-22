Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s traded shares stood at 3,442,969 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.98, to imply an increase of 3.99% or $0.57 in intraday trading. The AMRS share’s 52-week high remains $23.42, putting it -56.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.88. The company has a valuation of $4.33 Billion, with an average of 4.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Amyris, Inc. (AMRS), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMRS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

After registering a 3.99% upside in the last session, Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.12 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 7.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.66%, and -28.03% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 142.67%. Short interest in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw shorts transact 24.52 Million shares and set a 4.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.6, implying an increase of 77.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMRS has been trading 133.64% off suggested target high and 13.48% from its likely low.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amyris, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) shares are +411.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -86.7% against 23.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 96.4% this quarter before jumping 78.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 94.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 29.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s Major holders

Amyris, Inc. insiders hold 41.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.79% of the shares at 68.1% float percentage. In total, 187 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.44 Million shares (or 6.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Farallon Capital Management LLC with 17.5 Million shares, or about 6.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $108.06 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology holds roughly 8,055,688 shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.49 Million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $75.71 Million.