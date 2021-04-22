Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) has failed to excite in 2021, the stock is down ~-12.09% year-to-date

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)’s traded shares stood at 2,472,565 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.63, to imply an increase of 18.59% or $2.45 in intraday trading. The NGA share’s 52-week high remains $35.25, putting it -125.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $624.13 Million, with an average of 1.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NGA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) trade information

After registering a 18.59% upside in the last session, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.30 this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 4.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.4%, and -14.12% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -12.09%. Short interest in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) saw shorts transact 3.2 Million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)’s Major holders

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.5% of the shares at 44.37% float percentage. In total, 62 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Magnetar Financial LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.56 Million shares (or 6.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.57 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alberta Investment Managament Corp with 1.44 Million shares, or about 3.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $25.55 Million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Morgan Creek-Exos SPAC Originated ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF holds roughly 16,632 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $271.27 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.71 Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $190.94 Thousand.