NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Have Dipped -13.95% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s traded shares stood at 3,091,666 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.03, to imply an increase of 0.5% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NBSE share’s 52-week high remains $12.89, putting it -113.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +10.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.42. The company has a valuation of $141.17 Million, with an average of 193.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 315.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NBSE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) trade information

After registering a 0.5% upside in the latest session, NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.44- this Friday, Apr 16, jumping 6.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.46%, and -28.14% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -13.95%. Short interest in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) saw shorts transact 1.05 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.75, implying an increase of 177.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NBSE has been trading 198.51% off suggested target high and 148.76% from its likely low.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 72% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4% annually.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s Major holders

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 17.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.89% of the shares at 39.66% float percentage. In total, 79 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenlight Capital, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.03 Million shares (or 8.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 929.23 Thousand shares, or about 4.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.5 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NBSE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 540,651 shares. This is just over 2.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 429.99 Thousand, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about $3.18 Million.