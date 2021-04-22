Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Drops -52.67% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s traded shares stood at 6,060,346 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.05, to imply an increase of 18.04% or $1.23 in intraday trading. The MOGO share’s 52-week high remains $12.29, putting it -52.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $389.03 Million, with an average of 4.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Mogo Inc. (MOGO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MOGO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

After registering a 18.04% upside in the last session, Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.00- this Thursday, Apr 15, jumping 10.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.47%, and -29.82% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 113.53%. Short interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw shorts transact 976.25 Million shares and set a 269.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.98, implying an increase of 61.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.15 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOGO has been trading 98.76% off suggested target high and 38.51% from its likely low.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

Mogo Inc. insiders hold 16.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.57% of the shares at 7.87% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fortress Investment Group LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.35 Million shares (or 2.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 854.05 Thousand shares, or about 1.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $3.22 Million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and RBB Fund Inc.-SGI Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mogo Inc. (MOGO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 503,339 shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.28 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.7 Thousand, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about $139.3 Thousand.